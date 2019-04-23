The Big Lonesome, Ila Minori
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Big Lonesome (Boston) and Ila Minori (Texas) set off for a national spring tour in April. Both bands will be celebrating the launch of a new collective “Dream Coast” along with brand new singles. The Big Lonesome: Imagine the Rolling Stones covering Sonic Youth. Ila Minori: '90s ambient Mazzy Star meets Metric.
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
