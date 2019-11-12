The Big Picture: Science from Astronomical Surveys
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Lecture by Keith Bechtol, UW Department of Physics
The Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), now under construction in Chile, will image the entire southern sky nearly a thousand times over the next decade. LSST is an example of astronomical surveys that map as much of the sky as possible as quickly as possible in order to make a statistical census of the cosmos. The recent technologies that make such surveys possible will generate rich datasets for exploring the universe.
Info
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars