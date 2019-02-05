press release: FREE film screening and discussion with: Smriti Keshari, filmmaker; Rachel Bronson, president, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists; Tom Weis, faculty, Rhode Island School of Design.

The Bomb explores the immense power of nuclear weapons, the perverse appeal they have, and the profound death wish at the very heart of them. The 61-minute film takes viewers through the strange, compelling, and unsettling reality of nuclear weapons today.

The Bomb combines archival footage, animation, music, and text. It immerses the audience in the cultural and technological realm of nuclear weapons. It is big, visceral, non-linear, and seemingly inescapable.