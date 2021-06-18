The Boogiedown

media release: Come one, come all to the very first Armchair Boogie Festival: The Boogiedown! We are incredibly excited to host a weekend of socially-distanced music and camping at Driftless Music Gardens with a stellar lineup of talented friends. Mark your calendars and plan to be with us on June 18 and 19.

Two Nights of Armchair Boogie

2 Nights of Carside Camping

ALL AGES

This Intimate Gathering

Limited to a 300-person capacity with your health-safety in mind

Up to four attendees to a camp site

Parking sites will be numbered and correlated to your “Pod Spot”

Pod Spot = designated area in front of stage

Social Distancing

Mask to be worn in common and designated areas and within 6-feet of others

Wash hands often, and use sanitizer

Info

