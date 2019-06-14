press release: AUGUST AUX :: LIVE & the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium present The Book Club

In support of Madison’s annual Isthmus Jazz Fest, August has partnered with the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium to bring you a live jazz performance by The Book Club which features members of the East High School Black Music Ensemble. The Book Club performs improvisational music including jazz, hip-hop and R&B.

The Book Club will warm up the weekend of jazz at August on Friday June 14 beginning at 5pm. Stop on by en route to the Terrace and enjoy more great jazz!