media release:

You're invited to The Caretakers Gathering!

Join us for a celebration in honor of those who care for those in need.

Enjoy cocktails, delectable hors d'oeuvres, music, and more, all in the spirit of caring, love, and philanthropy.

Let's raise our glasses and hearts to our community's champions and caregivers. Be part of something extraordinary. Create a legacy of caring, one moment at a time.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 5:30-7:30 PM, Breakwater Monona, 6308 Inland Way, Monona, WI 53713