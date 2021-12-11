media release: The Monroe Arts Center is excited to present The Caroling Connection on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Gunderson Stiles Concert Hall. There is no better way to spread Christmas cheer than Christmas carols! The Caroling Connection was created in 2016 by founder and head voice, Jim Goodrich. Each year the ensemble continues to grow, as handpicked performers are chosen to become part of the holiday ensemble!

The performance will wrap up MAC’s 24th Annual Holiday Silent Auction. In the meantime, the auction remains open with over 160 items available for bidding. The auction can be accessed online at 32auctions.com/monroeartscenter. Auction items can still be viewed in-person at the Monroe Arts Center during regular business hours.

Auction categories this year include Original Art and Handcrafted Items; Holiday Creations; Baked Goods and Specialty Foods; Cheese and Libations; Holiday Creations; Restaurant and Specialty Dinners; Home and Garden; Entertainment and Get-Away; Clothing and Jewelry; Books; Toys; and This and That. Items included in this year’s auction include a decorated Badger themed Christmas tree, jewelry, a Horseback riding experience, as well as lots of homemade goodies, among many other items.

If you are looking for a new Holiday tradition, The Caroling Connection would love for you to join them for their performance, and become a part of their caroling family. Celebrating the Victorian traditions of Christmas, these Christmas carolers help spread holiday cheer, put a song in the hearts of all who gather, and can make anyone dream of a white Christmas.

For tickets and information contact the Monroe Arts Center at 608-325-5700, or online at monroeartscenter.com.