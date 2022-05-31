6 pm, 5/31-6/2. $55 includes dinner. RSVP: 608-837-3131.

media release: The scene is the Empire Prairie Roadhouse where Guy Swellman is the proprietor. Guy has hired Big Boy Besterman, director and producer of Prairie Sleuths Inc., to mount a murder mystery dinner theater for the Roadhouse. The Prairie Sleuths cast consists of Tess Offing, Mumbles Cash, Breathless Undermine and Lips Manwell. Just as the night’s show begins, it is interrupted by the hardboiled detective Grim Brooder and his assistant Itchy Plenty. Grim explains they are here to stage a reenactment of a case he can’t seem crack: The Case of the Straight Arrow. He’s hoping the audience will give him a hand. Thus, the night’s entertainment is a play within a play. As the show proceeds, you’ll discover the cast has some serious issues involving altered account books, misattributed paternity and compromising videos. When a cast member takes an arrow in the gut it’s up to Grim, Itchy and the audience to crack the case.