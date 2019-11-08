The CedarTones, Jim Barnard

press release: "The CedarTones deliver built-to-last, rich-grained resonance with their original Americana roots tunes and soulful covers of Taj Mahal, Todd Snider, Chris Smither, William Elliot Whitmore, Tom Waits and more. Featuring Clay Yapp’s hard-edged fingerstlye Dobro work and Maury Smith’s driving banjo rhythms, The CedarTones lay down the solid foundation and apply the intricate trim work your backyard deck or local watering hole are crying out for."

www.facebook.com/CedarTones

"Jim Barnard is a Madison based singer/songwriter. His original, melodic compositions are rooted in the blues and inspired by contemporary topics ranging from spirituality to the allure of a polka dot dress. His distinctive finger style acoustic guitar accompaniments provide a bluesy vibe to the offbeat and entertaining perspectives in his songs. His debut CD, 'Artificial Flowers', was released in 2013. Jim's blusey composition, 'Baby Please Baby Me' is featured on the Madison Songwriter's compilation CD, 'Made at Home'. Musical influences include:

Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Beatles, Keb Mo, Leon Russel, BB King, Bonnie Rait, Bruce Cockburn, Nina Simone, Elvis, Eva Cassidy, Chris Smither, Randy Newman, Tom Waits, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Dave Van Ronk."

www.facebook.com/jimbarnardmusic