The Changing Costumes of the Nordic Middle Ages

press release: History of Clothing Series

While it is easy to dismiss the ever-present daily task of donning clothes as a superficial subject matter, digging into the history of garment wearing supports the importance of humans wearing and constructing clothing as an impetus for learning technology, initiating trade routes and group intermingling, and for delineating social identity and position. We present this culture of surface for re-considering, during these enjoyable and enlightening presentations.

Thursday, October 4, 7:00 p.m.

This presentation will take a look at clothes in the Nordic Middle Ages and how trade and economic conditions resulting from travel affected dress. It will evaluate what the influences from abroad and warfare had on clothing and how those changing clothing influences might have been perceived through their representations in literature.