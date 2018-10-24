The Chocolate Case: Combatting Child Labor with Your Chocolate

press release: 6-8pm, Wednesday, October 24, Willy Street Co-op – East, Community Room, 1221 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Join us for a screening of the Chocolate Case, a fast-paced 90-minute film following the founders of Tony’s Chocolonely as they investigate child labor in the chocolate industry. Follow the journalists as their research results in the creation of a new brand that’s pushing the entire chocolate industry to do better for cocoa-farming families. The screening will be followed by a discussion and sampling of fair trade chocolate options.