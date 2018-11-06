The Civil Engineers, Wurk, Magic Conch

× Expand Derek Yurkiewicz/DeWook Photography Wurk

press release: LET'S GO DEMOCRAZY - A Celebration of Democracy and Benefit for the Heroes at the League of Women Voters of Dane County with Magic Conch, Wurk, and The Civil Engineers

The privilege of voting is woven throughout America's history as hero after hero in decade after decade fought for representation. The fight continues as American's combat political fatigue, apathy, and disenfranchisement to get to the polls. Trudging through the perpetual barrage of the modern American election cycle can be an exhausting chore, but there's no reason voting should be. And so dearly beloved, we are gathering at the High Noon Saloon on election night to celebrate this thing called democracy.

Let's not wait for a national holiday. Let's take off work, close up shop, help your neighbor get to the polls, and throw parties. Let's cherish our vote and honor the hard work people continue to put in to inform, register, count, and protect it. Let's disarm the enemies of democracy simply by changing our culture. Come spend election night having fun with three great bands instead of letting the political pundit circus bring you down. Let's go Democrazy!

DOOR: is $10 net-proceeds will be donated to the League of Women Voters of Dane County

BEER SPONSOR: Sprecher Brewery will be giving away free beer while supplies last. We'd also like to thank them for printing promotion materials

The Civil Engineers are a rock and soul band based in Madison. Drawing from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from Tower of Power to Vulfpeck, TCE delivers lively original dance music that attracts live music fans of all genres. Molly Fish’s soaring vocals are underscored by one of Madison’s funkiest rhythm sections and hard-hitting horns to produce their signature groove. Their second EP, ‘#’, won the Madison Area Music Award for Best Pop/R&B Album of 2017. They are currently performing throughout the midwest.

Wurk is a funk-fusion group from Madison, WI, described by Isthmus Magazine as "summer-jam-perfect". Wurk's style encompasses several genres, with clear influences from bands like Snarky Puppy, Thundercat, Umphrey's McGee, Tauk, The Motet, Herbie Hancock, The Meters, and many more. Their sound seeks to employ a musically educated yet groovy "Big City" tone. With songwriting by guitarist/vocalist, Frank Laufenberg, Wurk fills the gap between complexity and groove. Max Morkri, a 2018 MAMA award nominee for Instrumentalist of the Year on drum set, drives the band with his blend of solid grooving and intricate chops. Coupled with Max's drumming, Casey Seymour delivers powerful bass lines which pull the band together. Ryley Buchanan (synth/organ), Daniel Haschke (saxophone/flute) and Carl Hipenbecker (trumpet) add to Wurk's complexity with horn lines, effects, and impressive solos. Most of Wurk's members grew up in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, just west of Madison. Their shared background creates the band's closeness on stage and their ability to communicate musically. Wurk released two EPs in 2017 (Wurk, Broken Disco); their third EP, The Devil's Wurk, recently dropped in September 2018.

Magic Conch plays infectious and brain-damaging rock