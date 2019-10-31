press release: Lecture on "The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power" by George Lakey, longtime Quaker activist, Thurs., Oct. 31, 4:00 pm at the Haven Wright Center for Social Justice on the U.W. Campus, Helen C. White Hall, 600 N. Park St., Room 6191. No charge. See 350Madison.org website.

Also: 350 Madison is hosting a conversation with Quaker activist, George Lakey, "How to Wing Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels" on Thur. Oct. 31, 7:00-830 pm at Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison. No charge. For more information see facebook.com/350Madison/.