The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power

Google Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00

UW Helen C. White Hall 600 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture on "The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power" by George Lakey, longtime Quaker activist, Thurs., Oct. 31, 4:00 pm at the Haven Wright Center for Social Justice on the U.W. Campus, Helen C. White Hall, 600 N. Park St., Room 6191. No charge. See 350Madison.org website.

Also: 350 Madison is hosting a conversation with Quaker activist, George Lakey, "How to Wing Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels" on Thur. Oct. 31, 7:00-830 pm at Friends Meeting  House, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison. No charge. For more information see facebook.com/350Madison/.

Info

UW Helen C. White Hall 600 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Environment, Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power - 2019-10-31 16:00:00