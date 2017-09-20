The Color of Food: Reflecting on our Food Movement

press release:

Thursday, September 20, 2017, 7:00 PM, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard (map)

Natasha Bowens, author of the book The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming, challenges us to reflect on our movement for good food and food justice. Her keynote address aims to explore the issues of justice, and inclusivity in our movement, while amplifying the role of communities of color and challenging the history and status quo of agricultural identity. Through sharing stories of farmers of color, Natasha teaches us that the good food movement is about more than buying local and protecting our soil, it's about digging deep and discovering that true food sovereignty means a place at the table for everyone.

Natasha Bowens is an author, grower and community activist who focuses on building empowerment and community through food and storytelling. The Forward Review calls her book, The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming, "a trailblazing look at the past and present of North American farming" through the eyes of farmers of color. Natasha spent five years gathering stories and portraits of farmers and food activists from Black, Latina, Asian and Native communities across the country - stories that invite us to dig deep into race, culture and community. Her work has garnered national attention such as The Atlantic, Mother Earth News, VICE, YES! Magazine and NPR. She has shared her work across the country from Purdue, Tuskegee and Harvard to the National Organic Farming Association and the USDA. She currently resides in Frederick, Maryland with her husband and one year old daughter where she runs community gardens and gardening and cooking programs in Frederick's public housing communities and is breaking ground on a woman-owned fruit and flower farm.