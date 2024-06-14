The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us for Shakespeare in the Garden! We’re hosting several performances of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), which speeds through all 37 plays in 97 minutes. Bridget Anderson will be directing the performances by UW students. Free, sponsored by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden.

Showtimes:

Friday, June 14 @ 6pm

Saturday, June 15 @ 2pm and 6pm

Friday, July 5 @ 6pm

Saturday, July 6 @ 2pm and 6pm

Info

aerial_UW_wide16_2936

UW-Madison

Theater & Dance
