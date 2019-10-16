press release:Mike Clover Memorial Lecture

October 16, 2019, 6:00pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room L150

Anthony Cutler, “The Contagion of the Gaze: A Persistent Motif in Medieval Art and Modern Theory”

Public Lecture: Prof. Anthony Cutler (Emeritus, Art History, Penn State) will give the Mike Clover Memorial Lecture on the topic, "The Contagion of the Gaze: A Persistent Motif in Medieval Art and Modern Theory" on Wednesday, October 16th, in the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room L150 at 6:00. Free and Open to the Public. Sponsored by a Grant from the Anonymous Fund in the College of Letters and Sciences, The Medieval Studies Program, the Department of Art History, and the Department of History.