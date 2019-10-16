The Contagion of the Gaze: A Persistent Motif in Medieval Art and Modern Theory

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Mike Clover Memorial Lecture

October 16, 2019, 6:00pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room L150

Anthony Cutler, “The Contagion of the Gaze: A Persistent Motif in Medieval Art and Modern Theory”

Public Lecture: Prof. Anthony Cutler (Emeritus, Art History, Penn State) will give the Mike Clover Memorial Lecture on the topic, "The Contagion of the Gaze: A Persistent Motif in Medieval Art and Modern Theory" on Wednesday, October 16th, in the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room L150 at 6:00. Free and Open to the Public. Sponsored by a Grant from the Anonymous Fund in the College of Letters and Sciences, The Medieval Studies Program, the Department of Art History, and the Department of History.

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
