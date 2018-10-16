press release:

Public Lecture: "The Cost of Not Being There -- What Happens When Wars are No Longer Covered?"

Protracted proxy conflicts, increasing dangers to journalists covering wars, budget constraints and, at times, an apathetic public have helped drive a disturbing trend of news organizations committing fewer resources, air time minutes and column inches to today’s armed conflicts. In his upcoming lecture, filmmaker and journalist Justin Kenny (Peabody and Emmy winning Foreign Editor/Senior Producer of the PBS NewsHour from 2012-2015), will unpack the problem, it’s cost and propose some solutions.

October 16th

6:00-7:30 p.m.

TITU, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

RSVP to: https://www.facebook.com/events/311804606070652/