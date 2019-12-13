press release: The halls of the historic Al. Ringling Theatre will ring with country versions of holiday favorites for “Tinsel & Twang: A Merry-cana Christmas” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.

The fun-filled, energetic and moving Christmas concert for the whole family showcases country twang and sizzling swing with a generous helping of Americana heart. “Tinsel & Twang” features regional country favorites Tom Waselchuk, Jami Lampkins and their ace band The Dang-Its playing spirited renditions of cherished holiday music with just the right touch of Nashville and Branson twang. “Tinsel & Twang” is brimming with seasonal standards and comedy numbers, including songs by country legends Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline, Western Swing renditions of Irving Berlin and Frank Loesser hits and Charlie Brown’s Christmas theme with a wild bluegrass twist.

“There’s no Christmas like a country Christmas!” says Al. Ringling Theatre CEO Tom McEvilly. “The talent and variety in Tinsel & Twang WILL have concertgoers of all ages laughing and dancing in their seats.”

Since 2013, Waselchuk and Lampkins have toured the Midwest with their country music revue “Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music & Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.” The pair were regular guest artists on the RFD Network’s Midwest Country show, and with their band, The Dang-Its, are MAMA award winners for Country/Bluegrass Performer of the Year and Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year.

Tickets are on sale at alringling.org. Standard tickets are $25, premium tickets cost $30 and box seats are $40. Tickets can also be purchased at the Al. Ringling Theatre box office at 136 4th Ave., Baraboo, WI, or by phone at 608.356.8864, during box office hours — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

Al. Ringling Theatre is an architectural gem in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. Built in 1915 by circus founder Al. Ringling and restored to its original luster a century later, the gold and burgundy adorned theatre boasts towering columns and canvas murals inside and decorative terra cotta outside. Known to locals as “the Al.”, it serves as a hub for arts and culture in the region. Dubbed “America’s Prettiest Playhouse,” the Al. Theatre Ringling theatre has hosted performances from vaudeville to Broadway plays, musical virtuosos to community theatre. The Al. also includes an art gallery with exhibitions by local artists and artisans.