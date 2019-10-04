press release: The documentary film, The Devil We Know, will be screened at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, this coming Friday evening. The film is about the toxic group of chemicals called PFAS, which have been used in the manufacture of many household products, as well as the fire-fighting foam used on military bases across the country. Madison is one of many communities around the country where PFAS from military bases has polluted groundwater, surface water and drinking water.

PFAS is called the forever toxin. We must remember that it is used to help fight forever wars. That is what we are fighting against, two kinds of poison that harm our communities.

First Friday Films begins at 5:45 pm this Friday, October 4, with a community dinner. The film follows at 6:45 pm.