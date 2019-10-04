The Dream Big and Love Extravagantly Conference

press release: What goals and dreams have you been putting off out of fear, or the thought that it's "too hard?" What self-perceptions have been holding you back from living out your full purpose? Chances are, Bob could talk you out of those thoughts and send you charging into your next adventure.

Bob Goff, New York Times best-selling author of Love Does and Everybody Always, has inspired millions to dream big and unlock their potential to love and be loved. Through his unique perspective and trademark storytelling, Bob will unpack some of his Dream Big Framework and what it means to love without inhibition, insecurity, or restriction.

Join us for this powerful two-session conference with Bob Goff to learn from his example of a no-limits embrace of others that is as wild and infectious as it is extraordinarily ordinary.

An Evening with Bob Goff is sponsored by WE International, Inspiring Hope Ministries, and Upper House.

Conference Schedule

3:15 pm - Doors Open / Check-in Begins

4:00 pm - Session 1: Dream Big

5:30 pm - Dinner Break Off-Site (not included in ticket price)

7:00 pm - Session 2: Love Extravagantly

8:30 pm - Book Signing

Conference Notes

All seating is general admission.

Student IDs will be checked at the door for student tickets.

The dinner break is off-site. There are many fast-serve restaurants available within walking distance of Upper House. Printed area maps will be available at the welcome desk.

Bob Goff's books will be for sale at Upper House during the conference.

Conference Speaker

Bob Goff is a two-time New York Times Best-Selling author of Love Does and Everybody Always, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Uganda, and an attorney who founded Love Does—a non-profit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Somalia. He's a lover of balloons, cake pops, and helping people pursue their big dreams. Bob's greatest ambitions in life are to love others, do stuff, and most importantly hold hands with his wife, Sweet Maria Goff, and spend time with their amazing kids. For more, see BobGoff.com and LoveDoes.org.

Conference Co-Sponsors

WE International, through a relational approach, exists to address poverty and injustice issues in the developing world by giving hope to people who live in difficult, if not desperate, situations through empowering and sustainable programs.

Inspiring Hope Ministries creates accessible opportunities to pursue healing, faith, and the creative arts for individuals with disabilities, their families, and their extended communities, helping them build a meaningful life and give voice to their vulnerability.

Upper House curates experiences of Christian thinking, being, and doing, through our physical space, the programs we offer, and by extending hospitality to others for individual transformation and for the life of the world.