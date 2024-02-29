media release: "The Drive to Sing" is a new documentary about choirs during the pandemic and the importance of making music together. It is full of beautiful choral music recorded in very unusual places. Featuring choruses from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Alberta, Canada, this uplifting film has been accepted into 11 film festivals and won Best Indie Feature at Oniros Film Awards in New York. It is family-friendly and resonates with anyone who has sung in a choir.

Members from Wisconsin Chamber Choir, who are featured in the documentary, will be on hand to answer questions and share experiences.

Running time: 75 minutes

See the trailer and learn more at https://www.thedrivetosing.com/