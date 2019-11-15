× Expand Edgewood College photo Students Cassie Carney (left) and Ariana Manghera, cast members in the Edgewood College production of "The Drowsy Chaperone."

press release: Edgewood College presents The Drowsy Chaperone, written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, music by Sergei Pavlov. Directed by Jeanne Leep.

When: 7:30 pm on November 15, 16, 21, 22, 2 & 7:30 pm on 11/23, Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive.

When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious and farcical musical parody.

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710.