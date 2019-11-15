The Drowsy Chaperone
Edgewood College Theatre
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Edgewood College photo
Students Cassie Carney (left) and Ariana Manghera, cast members in the Edgewood College production of "The Drowsy Chaperone."
press release: Edgewood College presents The Drowsy Chaperone, written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, music by Sergei Pavlov. Directed by Jeanne Leep.
When: 7:30 pm on November 15, 16, 21, 22, 2 & 7:30 pm on 11/23, Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive.
When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious and farcical musical parody.
Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710.