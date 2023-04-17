The Dying of the Light: We Hope!

media release: Join us as we explore the differences between effective lighting and light pollution. Learn more about how we can work to protect human health and wildlife reproduction and ecology, public safety and reduce energy consumption and its associated cost and carbon footprint.

We will explore together the mounting knowledge base regarding artificial light at night, and (if schedules work out) have a Mayoral proclamation for a "Madison Dark Sky Week" presented as well.

6 & 7:30 pm, 4/17-18, MMSD Planetarium. Tickets are $2.50 per person and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window with cash only for any shows that are not sold out. The ticket window opens 30 minutes before each show. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.