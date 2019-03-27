press release: The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is partnering with UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication to host a panel discussion Wednesday, March 27 to answer all your questions about how the editorial process works.

The discussion looks to demystify the process of how stories are reported, edited, packaged and produced by assembling a mix of TV, radio and print journalists and editors to tell us how it's all done.

The three panelists are: WORT News and Public Affairs Director Molly Stentz; Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin reporter Kathryn Larson; and Capital Times editor Jason Joyce. The event will be moderated by a member of SPJ Madison.

This event is free and open to the public. Room location still to be decided