press release:

The Eight-Reindeer Monologues by Jeff Goode

Know Better Productions

Dec 08-16 ( Broom Street Theatre - 1119 Williamson St.)

Fri Dec 08: 11p Show; Sat Dec 09: 5p Show

Fri Dec 15: 11p Show; Sat Dec 16: 5p Show (Talkback after show including Director and Cast )

Direction by Francisco C Torres

Suggested Donation 10.00

Are you looking for something different for Christmas this year? Well, this is the script for you: eight reindeer dishing about the real Santa. All those rumors you've heard about him and the elves? About Rudolph's little secret? About Vixen's story that was leaked to the press? All true. Yes, the reindeer finally speak up and - believe us - they do not hold back! ( Samuel French website Description )