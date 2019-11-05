The Electoral College: Plus or Minus for Presidential Elections?

press release: All are Invited to a Ken Luedtke educational event

Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 7 – 8:30 pm, Fitchburg Community Center – Oak Hall, 5510 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg.

The Electoral College is a process, not a place ... established in the Constitution as a compromise between election of the President by a vote of Congress and election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens. - U. S. National Archives

Want to know the truth about the value and history of the Electoral College? Why was it included it in our Constitution? What are changes being proposed and their value? Join people both for and against it, in a lively debate, followed by a panel discussion along with audience questions.

Come with Questions, leave with answers. No charge!

The Debaters:

Howard Schweber, professor of political science, affiliate faculty member of the Law

School, UW-Madison

Rick Esenberg, founder & president, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Moderator: Judge James Troupis

Sponsors: John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, Tom Sawyer Society –UW-Madison, Libertarian Party of Dane County, Americans for Prosperity, Republican Party of Dane County, Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom