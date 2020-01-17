press release: Remember the Movie?

This is a prestigious, staged reading of Madison native, Frank Sommers’ work, based upon the book, which spawned an acclaimed film starring Hugh Grant. It's heart warming, fun, and a re-imagining that we are so lucky to have as our first show, in our new building at THE CORE. Tickets are only $10!

Meet the Composer & Lyricist: We are so lucky to have Frank X. Sommers in-house for this show! Frank is the lyricist/composer behind several musical theater adaptations including the operetta Sense and Sensibility, and the Celtic-infused, The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down a Mountain, which is based on the 1995 Miramax movie (starring Hugh Grant and Colm Meaney) and was featured in the ASCAP Foundation New York Theatre Workshop directed by Stephen Schwartz. He also writes/directs for film, including two independent feature films, Going Great White and Lake Jimmy.

Tickets are only $10, so get them early and bring the entire family!