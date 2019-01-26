The Exile Project: 1979

press release: This year the Exile Project brings the sounds of 1979 back in full force to Madison. The Exile Project, comprised of multiple Madison bands and musicians, has recreated records by The Stones, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Cheap Trick in the past. In January 2019 they switch gears to bring you some of your favorite songs from one of the most pivotal years of music: 1979. Acts this year include The Fauxtons, Negative Example, Jeff Burkhart, Bent Antenna, The German Art Students, Betsy Ezell and many many more. Expect new takes on songs by Michael Jackson, The Clash, Elvis Costello, The Knack, Michael Jackson, Tom Petty, and others-- the song well runs deep. So put on your finest disco platform shoes or punk rock trash bags and join us in raising funds for The Literacy Network-- let's party like it's 1979!

-- TRIBUTE LIST --

The Cars

Gary Neuman

The Clash

Led Zeppelin

Blondie

Pink Floyd

Neil Young

Michael Jackson

The Police

Van Halen

ABBA

The Knack

Pat Benetar

Nick Lowe

Elvis Costello

**subject to change

-- PERFORMER LIST --

Bent Antenna

Jeff Burkhart

Ellie Erickson (Bone Holler, Imaginary Watermelon)

Beau Osland

Treemo

Forro Fo Sho

Betsy Ezell

Anna Wang

Nate Treddinick (Something to Do, Cribshitter, The Shabelles)

Ginny Kincaid (Nester)

The Grouvin' Brothers

Alex Hanley

The Fauxtons

The German Art Students

Negative Example

**subject to change