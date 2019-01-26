The Exile Project: 1979
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This year the Exile Project brings the sounds of 1979 back in full force to Madison. The Exile Project, comprised of multiple Madison bands and musicians, has recreated records by The Stones, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Cheap Trick in the past. In January 2019 they switch gears to bring you some of your favorite songs from one of the most pivotal years of music: 1979. Acts this year include The Fauxtons, Negative Example, Jeff Burkhart, Bent Antenna, The German Art Students, Betsy Ezell and many many more. Expect new takes on songs by Michael Jackson, The Clash, Elvis Costello, The Knack, Michael Jackson, Tom Petty, and others-- the song well runs deep. So put on your finest disco platform shoes or punk rock trash bags and join us in raising funds for The Literacy Network-- let's party like it's 1979!
-- TRIBUTE LIST --
The Cars
Gary Neuman
The Clash
Led Zeppelin
Blondie
Pink Floyd
Neil Young
Michael Jackson
The Police
Van Halen
ABBA
The Knack
Pat Benetar
Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello
**subject to change
-- PERFORMER LIST --
Bent Antenna
Jeff Burkhart
Ellie Erickson (Bone Holler, Imaginary Watermelon)
Beau Osland
Treemo
Forro Fo Sho
Betsy Ezell
Anna Wang
Nate Treddinick (Something to Do, Cribshitter, The Shabelles)
Ginny Kincaid (Nester)
The Grouvin' Brothers
Alex Hanley
The Fauxtons
The German Art Students
Negative Example
**subject to change