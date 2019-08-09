× Expand The Figgs (left to right): Pete Donnelly, Mike Gent, Pete Hayes.

press release: August 9, 8 pm (doors 7 pm) The Figgs, suggested donation $15

It's no secret that the Figgs have played two of my favorite house concerts ever, so I was super excited to lure them to Madison to play the big stage at McPike Park for Kiki's Second Righteous Session on August 8. While they are in town they will also be playing a session-related event at KHoRM the next night. That's right, you get to see the Figgs twice, one night outside with a thousand friends, the next night indoors with 50. I'm smiling already.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert

There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki