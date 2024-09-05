The Films of Robert Downey, Sr.

media release:

Chafed Elbows | Robert Downey, Sr. | USA | 1966 | 58 minutes

No More Excuses | Robert Downey, Sr | USA | 1968 | 46 minutes

Robert Downey, Sr (A Prince), directed a series of films in the 1960s New York Underground in which his unique comic vision was not restrained by small budgets or limited equipment. In Chafed Elbows, Walter Dinsmore (George Morgan) suffers his annual November breakdown during a series of odd jobs and a love affair with his mother. In No More Excuses, Downey cross-cuts between the singles scene in Manhattan, a time-traveling Civil War soldier, and the Director of the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals.

Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the museum’s rooftop sculpture garden each Friday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Admission is at the lobby reception desk beginning at 7:30 PM. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Learn more about Rooftop Cinema and frequently asked questions.