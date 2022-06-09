× Expand The Flying Karamazov Brothers

media release: Expect the unexpected with The Flying Karamazov Brothers, featuring the four self-proclaimed eccentric lunatics spicing things up with a zany showcase filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, wild theatrics, arcane errata and astonishing juggling feats. Formed at UC Santa Cruz in 1973, The Flying Karamazov Brothers have been seen around the world, on Broadway, on television, and on the big screen. They are not, however, your father’s wild-haired, flame-throwing, juggling, kilt-and-tutu-wearing performers.

But wait! There’s more!

Meet the artist! Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A session in the theater with the artist.