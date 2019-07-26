press release: USA | 1980 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: John Carpenter; Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Adrienne Barbeau, Janet Leigh

In writer-director Carpenter's first theatrical feature after Halloween, a Northern California coastal town is besieged by vengeful ghosts 100 years after a legendary shipwreck. With a great cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis and her real-life mom Janet Leigh, this underappreciated gem is also chillingly atmospheric and boasts one of Carpenter's finest musical scores.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.