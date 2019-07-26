The Fog

Google Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1980 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: John Carpenter; Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Adrienne Barbeau, Janet Leigh

In writer-director Carpenter's first theatrical feature after Halloween, a Northern California coastal town is besieged by vengeful ghosts 100 years after a legendary shipwreck. With a great cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis and her real-life mom Janet Leigh, this underappreciated gem is also chillingly atmospheric and boasts one of Carpenter's finest musical scores.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fog - 2019-07-26 19:00:00