The Founding Fathers & Public Leadership
UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Tommy G. Thompson Center will be putting on a free conference examining the beliefs and insight of the founding fathers as they pertain to public leadership in America. The Thompson Center will be bringing in a large number of panelists with profound expertise to examine the mindsets of Franklin, Madison, Adams, Marshall, Dickenson, Douglas, and many other framers of America's beginnings.
List of Presenters
Keynote Address: Lynne Cheney - U.S. Representative and Former Second Lady of the United States
R. B. Bernstein - John Adams
Denver Brunsman - George Washington
Jane E. Calvert - John Dickinson
Joanne B. Freeman - Alexander Hamilton
Mark David Hall - Roger Sherman and James Wilson
Joel Paul - John Marshall
Jack Rakove- James Madison
Timothy Sandefur- Frederick Douglass
Gordon S. Wood - Benjamin Franklin