The Founding Fathers & Public Leadership

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Tommy G. Thompson Center will be putting on a free conference examining the beliefs and insight of the founding fathers as they pertain to public leadership in America. The Thompson Center will be bringing in a large number of panelists with profound expertise to examine the mindsets of Franklin, Madison, Adams, Marshall, Dickenson, Douglas, and many other framers of America's beginnings.

List of Presenters

Keynote Address: Lynne Cheney - U.S. Representative and Former Second Lady of the United States

R. B. Bernstein - John Adams

Denver Brunsman - George Washington

Jane E. Calvert - John Dickinson

Joanne B. Freeman - Alexander Hamilton

Mark David Hall - Roger Sherman and James Wilson

Joel Paul - John Marshall

Jack Rakove- James Madison

Timothy Sandefur- Frederick Douglass

Gordon S. Wood - Benjamin Franklin

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-265-4087
