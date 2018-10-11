Community Talkback: The Future of DAIS Services

press release: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and DAIS is excited to share more about the future of our services. Join us as we hear from:

-Monique Minkens, DAIS Director of Residential Services

-Sagashus Levingston, Founder of Infamous Mothers

-Lilada Gee, Founder of Lilada's Livingroom

DAIS is launching the Liberation Model in 2019. Come hear experts talk about the framework behind Liberation Model and the ways in which DAIS strives to connect survivors with the resources they need to live their best lives after shelter.

Email questions for our panelists to emilyl@abuseintervention.org.

Thursday, October 11th at 5:30pm

At DAIS Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (2102 Fordem Ave., Madison, WI 53704)

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Contact: Emily Lassiter @ 608-251-1237, emilyl@abuseintervention.org