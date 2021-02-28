ONLINE: The Gathering for Harry

× Expand Pamela Belafonte Singer, activist and actor Harry Belafonte.

media release: In celebration of legendary singer, songwriter, activist and actor Harry Belafonte’s 94th birthday on March 1, a surprise live virtual party will be held on Sunday, February 28, at 6:30 PM ET. The Gathering for Harry will feature performances and appearances from Common, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie & Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Aloe Blacc, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jackie Cruz, Aja Monet, Mysonne The General, Diane Nash, Carmen Perez-Jordan, DJ Carisma, Bryan Stevenson and more, benefitting nonprofit organization The Gathering for Justice and sponsored in part by Hope and Robert F. Smith Family - tickets to this event are available here.

As Mr. Belafonte celebrates his 94th birthday, the event will be packed with star-studded performances, video tributes and testimonials by civil rights and racial justice leaders, elected officials, artists, athletes and many more paying homage to the icon and the proud founder of The Gathering for Justice. Belafonte started the organization in 2005 after witnessing a news report of a 5-year-old Black girl being handcuffed and arrested in her Florida classroom for “being unruly.” The organization’s mission is to build a movement to end child incarceration while working to eliminate the racial inequities that permeate the justice system.

As our nation faces a critical time in our democracy and the fight to protect our freedom, much of the work of today’s movement for justice is inspired by the leadership and guidance of Mr. B, as he’s lovingly called. In 2014, Belafonte received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (he is also one of few people to achieve EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award). He was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a prominent force in ending South Africa’s oppressive apartheid regime and the release of his friend, Nelson Mandela. From his Calypso album being the first LP in history to sell more than one million copies to his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement and beyond, Belafonte has created a lasting legacy to remember.

The Gathering for Harry Participants

Aja Monet

Alfre Woodard

Alida Garcia

Aloe Blacc

Andy Tobias

Bernadette Peters

Brea Baker

Brian Satz

Bryan Stevenson (Legacy Award)

Carmen Perez-Jordan

Cassady Fendlay

Christopher Jackson

Chuck D

Common

Congresswoman Barbara Lee

Dannese Mapanda

Danny Glover

Derrick Johnson

Diane Nash

DJ Carisma

Dr. Bernard Lafayette

Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Ebro Darden

Feefa

Gaye Theresa Johnson

George Greshem (Legacy Award)

Hope and Robert F. Smith Family (Sponsor)

Ira Gilbert

Jackie Cruz

Jaime Harrison

Jake Holmes

James Early

Jane and Bernie Sanders

Jasmine Delafosse

Jason Daley Kennedy

Julianne Hoffenberg

Keiajah ‘KJ’ Gabbrell (Youth Justice Award)

Keris Lové

Kerry Kennedy

Khary Lazarre-White

Kristine Arroyo

Linda Sarsour

Luis Jonathan Hernandez

Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Latt

Michael Skolnik

Mysonne The General

Nané Alejandrez

Phillip Agnew

Rev. Al Sharpton

Roland Martin

Stacey Abrams

SupaMan

Susanne Rostock

Tamika D. Mallory

Tony Shaloub & Brooke Adams

Xochitl Larios (Youth Justice Award)

And more to come