press release: A storytelling event to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Hospitality: The good, the bad, and the potentially very ugly. Received or given, we gather to tell stories around our experiences of hospitality or lack thereof. We understand that stories are the way in which we understand ourselves and our purpose, so we are called to gather as a community to share, listen, learn, and belong. The Gathering is a quarterly storytelling series hosted by GatherX. We partner with a non-profit for each event, focus on a theme related to the non-profit partner, and gather stories around that theme.

7pm to 9pm

November 14th

Old Sugar Distillery, The Rickhouse

$10 Donation, All proceeds benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

608.733.0623, laura@gatherx.org, gatherx.org