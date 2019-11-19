press release: Tues. Nov. 19th 6:30 pm Madison Labor Temple, Rm. 201C (1602 S. Park St.) The Gerrymandering Fight – presentation with attorney, Doug Poland, who will talk about efforts here and in other states to eliminate gerrymandering. Doug Poland served as lead trial counsel for plaintiffs who successfully challenged the Wisconsin Assembly legislative districts before three-judge federal panels in 2012 and 2016, and was a member of the legal team that represented the respondents before the U.S. Supreme Court in Gill v. Whitford. He'll also talk about the Supreme Court’s Rucho opinion, which ruled that partisan gerrymandering claims cannot be heard in federal courts. Hosted by Our Wisconsin Revolution .