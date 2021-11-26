The Gift of the Magi

media release: In the Touchstone Theatre, November 26 - December 19, 2021.

James DeVita and Josh Schmidt's original musical based on O. Henry's classic tale of love and generosity returns to the Touchstone at long last. It's been hailed as "a Christmas Delight" (The Isthmus). We've also been told that "It’s difficult to imagine a more idyllic holiday escape." (The Shepherd Express). But don't take our word for it (or even theirs). This is a play that longs to be seen. To be reveled in and shared with friends and family. So help us celebrate the end of this remarkable season along with Jim and Della, who, with full hearts and empty pockets, seek the perfect gift for one another only to find they already have all they need.

Featuring Kelsey Brennan, Brian Mani and Marcus Truschinski.