'The Girls in the Band' & Ladies Must Swing

media release: In honor of Women's Month, we will be showing the documentary, "The Girls in The Band", followed by a live performance from Ladies Must Swing!

Documentary: 5:30PM (FREE)

Ladies Must Swing live performance: 7:00PM (Ticketed Event)

"Our story is about inspiration and encouragement given by lovers of good music and finding out what entertains and makes them happy. Over 21 years ago, LMS became Ladies Must Swing which came from Linda Marty Schmitz, President of the Madison Jazz Society, which also gave us our very first performance opportunity!

The presence of women playing jazz has gotten a lot of attention over the last decade and we are grateful for that. We intend to keep the musical momentum going and invite you to come see us, hear us, dance to us, celebrate with us, and re-live history!" - Ladies Must Swing