The Gleaners and I

press release:

France | 80 min. | 35mm | Dir. Agnes Varda

Thurs Dec 7 | 7:00 PM

Agnès Varda, Grande Dame of the French New Wave and upcoming Honorary Oscar recipient, made 2000's most acclaimed non-fiction film-a self-described "wandering-road documentary." Beginning with the famous Jean-François Millet painting of women gathering wheat left over from a harvest, she focuses her ever-seeking eye on gleaners: those who scour already-reaped fields for the odd potato or turnip. Her investigation leads us from forgotten corners of the French countryside to off-hours at the green markets of Paris, following those who insist on finding a use for that which society has cast off, whether out of necessity or activism.