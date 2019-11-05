press release: The Great Lie (1941). Starring Bette Davis, George Brent and Mary Astor. Tempestuous, ambitious concert pianist Sandra Kovac shares a bond with Maggie Van Allen and her little boy, Pete. Sandra’s chic New York friends can’t imagine what the two women have in common. What they don’t know is that Pete is Sandra’s son–and the son of the heroic aviator both women love. Drama. Not Rated. 107 min.