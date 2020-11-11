ONLINE: The Great Migration and Immigration, Beloit Legacy Communities

media release: Pulitzer Prize Award winner Isabel Wilkerson will present The Great Migration and Immigration, Beloit Legacy Communities, on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a one-hour keynote followed by a question and answer portion via the Beloit College Facebook page.

Wilkerson’s book, The Warmth of Other Suns, chronicles the migration of Black Americans from the South to the North. The book went on to win the National Book Critics Circle Award, among other honors, and was named to more than 30 Best of the Year lists, including The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of the Year. For more information on this speaker, please visit: prhspeakers.com