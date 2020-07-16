press release: The Young Professionals Coalition is excited to partner with Madison Mallards for a Drive-In screening of "The Hate U Give". The movie starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm. Proceeds from tickets and concessions will benefit YWCA Madison and their mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

We will also be hosting a discussion about the movie on July 21st, kicking off our "Pivotal Conversations for Change - Madison-area Young Professional organizations promoting change through conversation" series. Stay tuned - more to come!

https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?UserPromoCode=yp2020