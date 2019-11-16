The Hate U Give

press release: Over the last several years our community members have been engaged in dialogue around school safety, racial disparities, and law enforcement/militarization of schools. This session invites parents to have a nuanced understanding about safety in the community and at schools by building language around the intersection of race and justice, education safety context, and ways to be involved in advocacy regarding safe communities and schools.

About the film: Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right. (2018, Rated PG-13. Based on the award-winning book by Angie Thomas) This program is a part of a series at Sequoya called "Let's Talk About It" which will encourage conversations about race, equity and fairness for parents, caregivers and educators of children 0-5th grade. Funding for this series is generously provided by the Friends of Sequoya Library.