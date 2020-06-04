ONLINE: The Health of Cranes: Avian Medicine in Conservation

press release: Join us for our webinar with Dr. Barry Hartup, Director of Conservation Medicine, on Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

How do you safely capture an endangered whooping crane in a salt marsh? How do you know when a bird — let alone a large one such as a crane — is not feeling well? How can veterinary medicine and conservation combine for the betterment of endangered wildlife and the people who share their ecosystems?

Dr. Barry Hartup has made the care of the world’s 15 crane species his exclusive practice. In his presentation, Dr. Hartup will show how he has conducted his work for over 20 years for the International Crane Foundation with assistance from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and partners from Africa, East Asia and North America.

Dr. Hartup has worked extensively with the reintroduction of the Whooping Crane to Wisconsin and the Eastern U.S., and undertaken field studies of the Aransas-Wood Buffalo Whooping Crane population to assess its health and threats to its recovery. He also has supported Grey Crowned Crane recovery in Rwanda and captive crane health networks in China. Working at the International Crane Foundation has helped Dr. Hartup to fulfill his professional interests in veterinary medicine, wildlife health and epidemiology, and conservation of endangered species.

