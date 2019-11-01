press release: Madison Tango Society is thrilled to host a Weekend Tango Festival with Gustavo Benzecry Saba and Luciana Guido! In addition to giving six workshops, they will attend the 14th Anniversary Celebration Dinner and perform at the Milonga on Nov 2! On Friday, Nov 1, there will also be a FREE showing of Gustavo’s Documentary film, “The History of the Embrace in Tango”. All Friday and Saturday Events are at the Maple Bluff Country Club, 500 Kensington Dr

Dinner: RSVP with meal selection requested by Oct 26, 2019. Dinner options: Grilled Black Angus Sirloin (Steak), Herb Roasted Organic Salmon (Salmon), or Vegetable Stir Fry (Vegan)

Dinner, Milonga & Show: $40 - MTS members; $50 - non- members (includes 4 month MTS membership). Milonga and Show alone - $15 members, $10 student- members $7 extra for non- members