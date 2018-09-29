press release: Take a star-studded journey through rock & roll history with these legendary performers who sang, played or recorded with some of the biggest names in the music biz: Elton John, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Carly Simon, Frankie Valli, as well as members of Journey, The Rascals, Three Dog Night, The Turtles and The Who. Not a tribute band, The Hit Men are the actual musicians and singers you heard on the original records, listened to on the radio, watched on TV or saw in concert. In this fantastic Hit Men Live multi-media show, they bring on the hits by artists they have performed with on stage and in the recording studio -- songs like “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Who Loves You?,” “Pinball Wizard,” and “Joy to the World.” Plus, they’ll take you behind the scenes with “insider” stories about what it was like on the road and in the recording sessions with rock royalty.

They are: keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, keyboardist, percussionist & vocalist Russ Velazquez and drummer and vocalist, Steve Murphy. You may not know their names, but you went to their concerts, heard them on the radio, watched them on TV, and bought their records. They have appeared on over eighty five albums, won multiple Gold and Platinum Recording Awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, Clio Awards and more.

Since coming together in November 2010, this incomparable quintet has made their legacy of number one hits come to life like no other group.The reason is simple – The Hit Men are extraordinary players and singers as well as world-class entertainers — but, most importantly, they were there when these songs were recorded, and they have the backstage, insider stories to prove it.