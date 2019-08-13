The Hound of Ulster & Irish Mumming Traditions

press release: Irish author Réamonn Ó Ciaráin and folklore doctorate student Caroline Tatem present a free evening of storytelling in the Irish tradition on Tuesday night, August 13, 2019, at Folklore Village.

Réamonn Ó Ciaráin is the author of three books about the Irish hero Cúchulainn, known as a potent symbol of bravery, loyalty, martial prowess, beauty, and wisdom. Réamonn will explain why the legacy of a character out of an ancient heroic tale, the Ulster Cycle (possibly dating back to the time of Christ) endures, and how Cúchulainn can still hold significance for people in the 21st century.

Réamonn hails from County Armagh where many of the heroic tales took place, and he travels from Ireland through a special travel grant from Gael Linn, a non-profit organization that promotes the Irish language and Irish arts.

Réamonn will be joined by Folklore doctorate student Caroline Tatem, who early in her life became fascinated with her grandfather’s mumming activities as a lifelong Philadelphia Mummer in the Ferko String Band. While studying abroad, she became equally fascinated with the Irish tradition of mumming, and the accompanying masked costumes, theatrical play, and the meaning behind it all. Caroline studies the Armagh mumming tradition in particular with the Armagh Rhymers, whose founder and artistic director, Dara Vallely, created the artwork for Réamonn’s books. During the event, audience members may even have a chance to take part in an enactment of a short mummer’s play script.

Join us in delving deeply into the heart and soul of the Irish people. Admission is free to all.

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville, fifteen minutes west of Mt. Horeb. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000. Please check driving instructions on the website, as the access to County BB off of Highway 18/151 has changed.