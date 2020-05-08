ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party

Google Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00

press release: High Noon Saloon and The Hussy presents

The Hussy Live at High Noon Watch Party

Friday, May 8, 9 PM CDT, Streaming live on High Noon Saloon and The Hussy Facebook pages

Originally exclusively released as a DVD with pre-orders for The Hussy's Live at High Noon Saloon LP, the full video will make it's online premiere this Friday night! Recorded on 11/11/16 from a sold out show with Twin Peaks.

Support The Hussy here by picking up their music: https://thehussy.bandcamp.com/

Info

Movies, Music
608-268-1122
Google Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party - 2020-05-08 21:00:00