ONLINE: The Hussy "Live at High Noon" Watch Party

press release: High Noon Saloon and The Hussy presents

The Hussy Live at High Noon Watch Party

Friday, May 8, 9 PM CDT, Streaming live on High Noon Saloon and The Hussy Facebook pages

Originally exclusively released as a DVD with pre-orders for The Hussy's Live at High Noon Saloon LP, the full video will make it's online premiere this Friday night! Recorded on 11/11/16 from a sold out show with Twin Peaks.

Support The Hussy here by picking up their music: https://thehussy.bandcamp.com/