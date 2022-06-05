× Expand A painting by Sam Robertson as part of "The Old Testament, King James Version" project.

media release: Sam Robertson will give a presentation of The Illustrated Old Testament and be joined by poets whose work reinterprets ancient religious figures and stories. The Illustrated Old Testament is Robertson's 8-year endeavor which amounted in the creation of 257 paintings inspired by the text of the King James Old Testament. He will present a snippet of that work in progress, show and discuss 25 paintings, and answer audience questions. He will have books and prints for sale at the event.